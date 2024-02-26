Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,332 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $18,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 7,204.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,381,000 after buying an additional 1,276,096 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.25. 720,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,972. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

