Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 7,606 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Raymond James increased their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $14.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $683.20. 243,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $687.69. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $601.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

