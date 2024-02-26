Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 47,256 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 407.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $744.95. 571,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $690.42 and its 200-day moving average is $611.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $330.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $745.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.