Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 141,376 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 526.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,376 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $22,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.47. 211,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.