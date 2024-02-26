Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 34,129 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.87. 1,849,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $99.69.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

