Trexquant Investment LP Invests $20.48 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,476,000. FedEx accounts for approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

FDX stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.07. The stock had a trading volume of 468,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,074. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $190.83 and a twelve month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

