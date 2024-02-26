Trexquant Investment LP Has $12.83 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,932. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.