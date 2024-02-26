Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,917 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.19% of Nutanix worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 651,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,086. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $59.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

