Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 946.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,755 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FMC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

