Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 52,013 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,013 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 288.6% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.09.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $10.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,634. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.53 and a 52-week high of $303.83. The company has a market cap of $293.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,836,481.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,836,481.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,378,322 shares of company stock valued at $370,661,179 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

