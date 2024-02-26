Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,894 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.7 %

INTU stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $664.66. 546,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,311. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $668.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $629.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.48. The stock has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

