Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 3,002 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,655.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,395.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,129.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

