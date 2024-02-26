Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 20,321 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 596,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

