Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 590 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $48,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 153.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.05.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $984.01. The company had a trading volume of 128,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $921.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $856.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $987.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

