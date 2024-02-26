Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 4,653 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $46,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 321.9% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $365.33. 578,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,579. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.75 and a 200-day moving average of $386.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.