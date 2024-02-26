Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,790 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $51,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.21 on Monday, reaching $435.15. The stock had a trading volume of 297,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

