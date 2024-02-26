Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 12,329 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Comcast were worth $86,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.46. 7,096,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,644,402. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $168.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

