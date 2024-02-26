Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Prologis were worth $46,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Prologis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,674,000 after buying an additional 31,840 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.29. 545,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

