Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 6,779 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 427,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $68,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $164.31. 1,290,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,539. The company has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.38.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

