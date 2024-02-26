Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intel were worth $70,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intel by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $715,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507,774 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,331,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,829,613. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.86 billion, a PE ratio of 110.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

