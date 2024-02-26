Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $55,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after buying an additional 160,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,449,796,000 after buying an additional 1,119,675 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.20. 2,495,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,913,966. The stock has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

