Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 4,760 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $43,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 24,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $99.20.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

