Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,210 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UPS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.45. The company had a trading volume of 965,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,081. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

