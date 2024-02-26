Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,143 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Accenture were worth $88,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.63.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

ACN traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $379.09. 550,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $380.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

