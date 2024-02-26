TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TA. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.80.

Shares of TA traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 770,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,371. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$9.16 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.21.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. Research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.400431 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. Insiders sold 112,400 shares of company stock worth $1,227,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

