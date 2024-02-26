Towercrest Capital Management Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,874 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 202,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.