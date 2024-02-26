Towercrest Capital Management Has $17.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Towercrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.4% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,505,904 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

