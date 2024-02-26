Towercrest Capital Management Has $12.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $106.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,945. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

