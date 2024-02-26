Towercrest Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,221. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

