Towercrest Capital Management Cuts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 969,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,811. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $139.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.18.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

