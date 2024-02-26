Towercrest Capital Management Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,756. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

