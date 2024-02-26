Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Purchased by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund comprises 1.1% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 162,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 68,507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

TPZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.