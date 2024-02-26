Toronado Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Toronado Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254,187 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor makes up approximately 8.4% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Toronado Partners LLC owned 4.62% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 44,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 61,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,908,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. 116,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

MX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

