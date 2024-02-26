TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $341.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.78.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLD

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $411.34 on Monday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $414.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.