Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 37,892 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,892 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.46. 2,507,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,699,263. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

