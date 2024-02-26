Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for 0.9% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $195.64. 329,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

