Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 4.9% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,457,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,384. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $561.74. The company had a trading volume of 335,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $593.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

