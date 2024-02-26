Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Acquired by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tilray by 47.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilray Stock Performance

Tilray Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.40.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

