Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAND. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 134.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 48,081 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1,510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 192,420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 96,256 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

SAND traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.0149 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

SAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

