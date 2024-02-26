Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.97. 971,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,365. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $151.72. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.39.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

