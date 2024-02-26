Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $154.34. The stock had a trading volume of 672,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,905. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

