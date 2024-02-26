Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $297.17. 1,428,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,058. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.13.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

