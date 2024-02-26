Threshold (T) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $298.88 million and approximately $20.92 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016196 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001381 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00015134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,612.78 or 1.00097490 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00195820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02926975 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $12,838,241.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.