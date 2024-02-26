Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,799 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PXF traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,523. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.09.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

