Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,529,000 after acquiring an additional 829,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,197. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

