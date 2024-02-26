Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,088. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.