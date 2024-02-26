Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.31. 7,914,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,408,647. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

