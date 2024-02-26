Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 154 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

IUSG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.39. The stock had a trading volume of 279,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,142. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

