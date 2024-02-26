Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.