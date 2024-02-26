Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 5,860 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 11.77. 107,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,247. The business has a 50 day moving average of 11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of 10.74. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of 9.31 and a 12 month high of 11.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

